421 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.24 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

