Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $513.80. 94,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,157. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

