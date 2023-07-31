Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,451 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.