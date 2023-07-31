Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $167.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.