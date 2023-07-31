SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. SJW Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
SJW Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.04. 2,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,885. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53.
SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
SJW Group Company Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.
