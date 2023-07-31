Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $562,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

