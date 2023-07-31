ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

