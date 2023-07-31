Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $160.00 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

