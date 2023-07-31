AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 470,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,476. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.