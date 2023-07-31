Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:POR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

