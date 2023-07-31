Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Stock analysts at Melius started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Melius’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,883.85.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $9.02 on Monday, hitting $3,003.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,715.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,598.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,016.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 137.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

