L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.86. 27,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

