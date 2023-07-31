Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 6,301 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.94. 12,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,015. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $819,054 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

