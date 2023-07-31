Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $76.40. 2,153,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852,176. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

