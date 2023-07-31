Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.0% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

