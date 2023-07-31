Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.