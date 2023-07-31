Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock worth $29,808,484. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

