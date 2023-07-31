FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

