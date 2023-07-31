44,162 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $319.82 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.59.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.50.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

