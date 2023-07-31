Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

