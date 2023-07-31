Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PG opened at $156.41 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after buying an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,872,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.