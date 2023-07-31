Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:PG opened at $156.41 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after buying an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,872,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
