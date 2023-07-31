Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $435.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

KNSL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.38. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $233.38 and a one year high of $388.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,595. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

