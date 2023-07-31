Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

