Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of PEGA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.79%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 52.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Pegasystems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

