Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Humana by 195.9% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Humana by 74.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $455.72. 44,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,942. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.64 and a 200-day moving average of $491.16. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

