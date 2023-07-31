Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.46. 197,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

