Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $656,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 556.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 837,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 96.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 580,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

