Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 121,978 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,978 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.06% of Bancorp worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,879,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

