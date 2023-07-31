Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PlayAGS by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

AGS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,063. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $252.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 2.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

