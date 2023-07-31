Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $1.63 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.15% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.