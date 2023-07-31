i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stake Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 303.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,396 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $820.35 million, a P/E ratio of -74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.