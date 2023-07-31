Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after acquiring an additional 717,251 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.