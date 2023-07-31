Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 120,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.