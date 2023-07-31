Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) by 1,824.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Soluna were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLNH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth $4,065,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the first quarter worth $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soluna by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the first quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the first quarter worth $307,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 93.30% and a negative net margin of 434.15%.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Featured Articles

