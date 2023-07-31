Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $151.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $155.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

