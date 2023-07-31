Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PayPal by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,013,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 384,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 20,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

