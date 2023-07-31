ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $130.82 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.