Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

