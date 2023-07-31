2,747 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.64 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

