Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Price Performance

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.69 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

