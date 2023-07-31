FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $221.50 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.