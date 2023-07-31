FourThought Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $203.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

