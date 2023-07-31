Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 478 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

