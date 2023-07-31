Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 700 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

