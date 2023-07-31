Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.24 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 751.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,393 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of ONEOK worth $27,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

