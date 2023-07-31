Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

