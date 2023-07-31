Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $221.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $145.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average is $192.32.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

