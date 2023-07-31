Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $209.00 at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $240.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.