Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Newell Brands Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -37.84%.
Insider Transactions at Newell Brands
In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Newell Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
