AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AON has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.59.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.80.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in AON by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

